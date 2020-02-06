UrduPoint.com
US Citizen Kidnapped By Taliban Affiliates In Afghanistan's Southeast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:15 PM

A US national has been abducted in the southeastern Afgan province of Khost by Taliban-affiliated Haqqani militants, with his rescue now a country-wide effort, US media said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A US national has been abducted in the southeastern Afgan province of Khost by Taliban-affiliated Haqqani militants, with his rescue now a country-wide effort, US media said on Thursday.

According to the Newsweek weekly, 57-year-old Mark R. Frerichs was kidnapped on Friday. He is reported to be a former US Navy diver and a civil engineering contractor who has worked in Afghanistan and other conflict zones from Iraq to Sudan over the past 10 years.

The report cited unnamed US officials who claimed that the US forces had been carrying out ground and intelligence-gathering operations over the past several days to track Frerichs' whereabouts.

The brutal winter in Afghanistan and the complicated topography have reportedly prevented the use of drones for overhead surveillance.

According to Newsweek, officials believe that the Taliban-aligned Haqqani militant network is behind the abduction, but no group has officially claimed responsibility so far. The magazine said it had learned about the story on Monday but was asked by the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a multi-agency team under the auspices of FBI, to hold it until Frerichs' rescue operation had progressed.

