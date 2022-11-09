US Citizen Killed In Iraq Not Affiliated With Military - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The American citizen that was killed in central Baghdad on Monday was not involved with the US military, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.
"To my knowledge, this person was not associated with the US military," Ryder told a briefing.
Edward Troell, an English teacher, was killed after an attempt to kidnap him failed.