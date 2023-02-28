US Citizen Killed in Terror Attack in West Bank - Ambassador to Israel

A US citizen was among those killed in escalating violence in the West Bank town of Huwara near the city of Nablus, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in a statement on Monday

"Sadly, I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family," Nides said via Twitter.