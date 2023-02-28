UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Killed In Terror Attack In West Bank - Ambassador To Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:09 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A US citizen was among those killed in escalating violence in the West Bank town of Huwara near the city of Nablus, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in a statement on Monday.

"Sadly, I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family," Nides said via Twitter.

