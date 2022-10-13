UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Killed While Fighting In Donbas Region - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) A US citizen has been killed while fighting in the Donbas region at the center of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, ABC news reported on Wednesday, citing the US State Department.

The State Department confirmed the death of the US citizen in the Donbas region, but did not provide the person's  identity, the report said.

However, the person was identified by his sister as Dane Partridge, the report added.

The State Department last confirmed the death of a US citizen in Ukraine in late August.

The Biden administration's ability to verify US casualties in Ukraine is limited, the State Department said at the time.

The Biden administration has advised US citizens not to travel to Ukraine as foreign fighters, encouraging them to find other ways to support the country. Mercenaries are not granted the same rights as legal combatants and captured foreign fighters risk life imprisonment or execution.

