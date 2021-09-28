UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Pleads Guilty To Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) An American citizen pleaded guilty in US court for agreeing to help North Korea evade US sanctions through cryptocurrency services, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

"VIRGIL GRIFFITH, a US citizen, pled guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by providing services to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea including technical advice on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade sanctions," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said Griffith is a cryptocurrency expert and as early as 2018 worked to provide services to individuals in North Korea by developing and funding cryptocurrency infrastructure in the country for the purpose of evading US sanctions.

Griffith, who lived in Singapore, traveled to North Korea in 2019 despite the US Department of State denying him permission to travel to the country, the release said. While in North Korea, Griffith attended a conference in Pyongyang to provide instruction on how North Korea could use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to launder money and avoid US sanctions, the release said.

Griffith will be sentenced on January 18, 2022, the release said.

Related Topics

Technology Griffith Pyongyang Singapore North Korea Cryptocurrency Money January 2018 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.