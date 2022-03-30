UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Reed Goes On Hunger Strike In Russian Jail Again - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 08:09 PM

American student Trevor Reed, sentenced to nine years in a Russian correctional colony in Mordovia for assaulting police officers, went on a second hunger strike, his lawyer Sergey Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Yes, he went on a hunger strike, his relatives also confirm this information. He took such a step because of the illegal actions of the colony administration in terms of placing him in a punishment cell, and in terms of medicine. Reed believes that his rights are being regularly violated," Nikitenkov said.

Reed first declared a hunger strike in November, his lawyers claimed.

At the time, the Federal Penitentiary Service for the republic of Mordovia denied this, saying that Reed did not inform the prison administration of his decision and continued to eat food as usual.

Reed, a 29-year-old US student, was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women. He then attacked two policemen who were called to the scene, punching one of them during a car ride after detention and nearly causing the car to crash. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, but denied the charges.

