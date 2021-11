US Citizen Reed Imprisoned in Russia Ends Hunger Strike - Lawyer

US citizen Trevor Reid, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking police officers, has ended a hunger strike and is released from a punishment cell, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US citizen Trevor Reid, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking police officers, has ended a hunger strike and is released from a punishment cell, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Trevor Reed ... was released from the punishment cell (last Thursday) ... Trevor said that he is being treated. Trevor has now stopped his hunger strike," the lawyer said.