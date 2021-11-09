US Citizen Reed Imprisoned in Russia Goes on Hunger Strike - Lawyer

American Trevor Reid, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking police officers, is on a hunger strike, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) American Trevor Reid, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking police officers, is on a hunger strike, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In connection with the repeated illegal, according to Reed, placement in a punishment cell and other significant violations of his rights in the penal colony, Reed went on a hunger strike on November 4, 2021," Nikitenkov said.

The defense is currently awaiting the appointment of a date for the consideration of the cassation appeal.

Reed was sentenced to nine years last July for assaulting police officers who were called to respond during his drunken row with two women in a Moscow street. Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in the police car while they were taking him in for questioning and almost caused the police vehicle to crash.

Reed is serving his sentence in a prison in the Russian region of Mordovia, some 350 miles from Moscow.