UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Reed Imprisoned In Russia Goes On Hunger Strike - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

US Citizen Reed Imprisoned in Russia Goes on Hunger Strike - Lawyer

American Trevor Reid, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking police officers, is on a hunger strike, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) American Trevor Reid, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking police officers, is on a hunger strike, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In connection with the repeated illegal, according to Reed, placement in a punishment cell and other significant violations of his rights in the penal colony, Reed went on a hunger strike on November 4, 2021," Nikitenkov said.

The defense is currently awaiting the appointment of a date for the consideration of the cassation appeal.

Reed was sentenced to nine years last July for assaulting police officers who were called to respond during his drunken row with two women in a Moscow street. Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in the police car while they were taking him in for questioning and almost caused the police vehicle to crash.

Reed is serving his sentence in a prison in the Russian region of Mordovia, some 350 miles from Moscow.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Vehicle Car July November Women From

Recent Stories

Nation observes 144th birth anniversary of nationa ..

Nation observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Hatta to host Tough Mudder on Saturday

Hatta to host Tough Mudder on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 England v New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final fac ..

England v New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final factfile

2 seconds ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

18 minutes ago
 Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would ..

Taliban Say US Support of Afghan Resistance Would Violate Doha Agreement

3 seconds ago
 Lithuania Calls for Emergency State on Border With ..

Lithuania Calls for Emergency State on Border With Belarus Over Refugee Influx - ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.