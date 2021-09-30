MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The defense of US citizen Trevor Reed, who was sentenced in Moscow to nine years in prison for assaulting police officers, appealed the verdict, his lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have sent a cassation appeal against the verdict of the Golovinsky District Court of Moscow and the appeal ruling of the Moscow City Court," the lawyer said.

The defense is currently awaiting the appointment of a date for the consideration of the cassation appeal. Reed, meanwhile, "is serving a sentence in a prison in Mordovia," Nikitenkov said.