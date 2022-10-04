UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Sentenced To 4.5 Years In Russian Prison For Attacking Police Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:27 PM

A court in the Russian city of Voronezh sentenced US citizen Robert Gilman to 4.5 years in prison for assaulting a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent said on Tuesday

"Recognize Gilman Robert guilty and impose a sentence of four years and six months to be served in a penal colony," the judge said.

The period of detention that Gilman spent before the court announced the verdict will be credited, the judge added.

At the announcement of the verdict, Gilman claimed that he was innocent and became a "victim of political repression."

The Russian Investigative Committee said that on January 17, the US citizen initiated a brawl in a train car while being under alcohol influence and was taken to a police station, where he kicked a police officer several times.

In early April, the committee announced the completion of the investigation and that Gilman admitted his guilt. The first court meeting took place on April 19.

Even before his imprisonment in the pre-trial detention center, on January 20, the court had already arrested Gilman for five days for misdemeanor.

Jason Rebholz, the spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow, told RIA Novosti that the US diplomatic mission is monitoring the situation with Gilman.

