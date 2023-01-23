UrduPoint.com

US Citizen Serving 10-Year Prison Term In Iran Says Ends Week-Long Hunger Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

US Citizen Serving 10-Year Prison Term in Iran Says Ends Week-Long Hunger Strike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US citizen Siamak Namazi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran in 2016, said on Monday that he had completed a week-long hunger strike.

On January 16, Namazi began a hunger strike to draw US President Joe Biden's attention to the problems of US prisoners in Iran. Namazi noted that he was "left behind" in a January 2016 US-Iran prisoner exchange and urged the global community not to let Biden "leave us in this abyss of misery."

"I denied myself food for an entire week so that maybe President Biden will recognize just how desperate the situation of the U.S. hostages here has become. So that he may realize that we have suffered far too much for far too long, and that it is time to match claims that freeing us is a U.

S. government priority with the tough decisions needed to bring us home. All of us," Namazi said in a statement cited by NBC.

Namazi was arrested in November 2015. In October 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for "cooperating with a hostile foreign government." Namazi has been held prisoner in Iran longer than any other American in history, the report noted.

Negotiations between Tehran and Washington on the exchange of prisoners have been going on for several years. The most active contacts on this issue have been held over the past year and a half, along with the Vienna talks on the resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The US government has said that the conclusion of the agreement on prisoners can revive the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran January May October November 2016 2015 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

11 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

1 hour ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.