US Citizen Serving 10-Year Prison Term in Iran Says Ends Week-Long Hunger Strike

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US citizen Siamak Namazi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran in 2016, said on Monday that he had completed a week-long hunger strike.

On January 16, Namazi began a hunger strike to draw US President Joe Biden's attention to the problems of US prisoners in Iran. Namazi noted that he was "left behind" in a January 2016 US-Iran prisoner exchange and urged the global community not to let Biden "leave us in this abyss of misery."

"I denied myself food for an entire week so that maybe President Biden will recognize just how desperate the situation of the U.S. hostages here has become. So that he may realize that we have suffered far too much for far too long, and that it is time to match claims that freeing us is a U.

S. government priority with the tough decisions needed to bring us home. All of us," Namazi said in a statement cited by NBC.

Namazi was arrested in November 2015. In October 2016, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for "cooperating with a hostile foreign government." Namazi has been held prisoner in Iran longer than any other American in history, the report noted.

Negotiations between Tehran and Washington on the exchange of prisoners have been going on for several years. The most active contacts on this issue have been held over the past year and a half, along with the Vienna talks on the resumption of the Iranian nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The US government has said that the conclusion of the agreement on prisoners can revive the nuclear deal.