US Citizen Successfully Evacuated From Mozambique's Palma After Militant Attack - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The State Department is aware of one US citizen present in Mozambique's town of Palma during an attack by militants and the person was successfully evacuated, Acting Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State John Godfrey told reporters on Monday.

"We were aware of one American citizen who was on the ground in Palma and that individual as we understand it has successfully been evacuated," Godfrey said during a phone briefing.

Last week, militants attacked Palma, a town in northern Mozambique that is home to international gas projects. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More Stories From World

