US Citizen Whelan Transferred To Prison In Russia's Mordovia - Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:09 PM

US Citizen Whelan Transferred to Prison in Russia's Mordovia - Brother

US citizen Paul Whelan, serving a 16-year-prison sentence in Russia for espionage, has been moved from Lefortovo prison in Moscow to the IK-18 correctional camp in Russia's Mordovia, his brother, David Whelan, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan, serving a 16-year-prison sentence in Russia for espionage, has been moved from Lefortovo prison in Moscow to the IK-18 correctional camp in Russia's Mordovia, his brother, David Whelan, said on Tuesday.

"The UK Embassy spoke with someone at the Federal Penitentiary System [FSIN] today who confirmed that Paul had arrived in the Republic of Mordovia last Saturday, August 1 ... According to the FSIN representative, Paul will be quarantined for 20 days in camp IK-18 and then moved to his permanent camp, IK-17," David Whelan said in a statement.

The Russian authorities arrested Whelan, who is also a citizen of the UK, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December 2018. A Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years on June 15.

More Stories From World

