US Citizens Arrested For Murder Of Haitian President Speak Of Mastermind 'Mike' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:36 PM

US Citizens Arrested for Murder of Haitian President Speak of Mastermind 'Mike' - Reports

The two Americans arrested in Haiti in connection with the murder of President Jovenel Moise say that they only worked as translators for the hit squad on behalf of the plot's mastermind named Mike, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a Haitian judge in the investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The two Americans arrested in Haiti in connection with the murder of President Jovenel Moise say that they only worked as translators for the hit squad on behalf of the plot's mastermind named Mike, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a Haitian judge in the investigation.

The two men were identified as James J. Solages, a former security guard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and Joseph Vincent. Both men were Haitian-born US citizens.

Vincent would only say that the mastermind of the broader plot was a foreigner named 'Mike' who spoke both Spanish and English. Solages said that he had found the job to translate for the hit squad in a listing posted online, but would not say how much they had been paid, the New York Times said.

Vincent and Solages have also insisted that the plan, as they understood it, was not to kill Moise. Rather, they said that the mercenaries' goal was to arrest him under the warrant of an investigating magistrate.

President Moise and his wife were shot at their private residence early Wednesday morning. No motive for the assassination is currently known, although most of the detained suspects are Colombian. The White House announced on Friday that it will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to help probe Moise's assassination.

