UrduPoint.com

US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker On Passports Starting On April 11 - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 06:33 PM

US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passports Starting on April 11 - Blinken

US citizens can choose to identify themselves with the gender "X" when applying for passports starting on April 11, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US citizens can choose to identify themselves with the gender "X" when applying for passports starting on April 11, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday.

"Starting on April 11, US citizens will be able to select an X as their gender marker on their US passport application, and the option will become available for other forms of documentation next year," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said the policy was in keeping with the State Department's aim of providing inclusive service to all citizens, "regardless of their gender identity."

The State Department had previously announced last June that it was working to allow citizens to select a gender other than male or female when applying for passports, but did not indicate when the change would go into effect.

Related Topics

Male April June All

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e- ..

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

14 seconds ago
 US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February ..

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February From 6% in January - Commerce ..

16 seconds ago
 PAC empowerment must in Balochistan for good gover ..

PAC empowerment must in Balochistan for good governance

17 seconds ago
 China Has Every Right to Deploy Equipment on South ..

China Has Every Right to Deploy Equipment on South China Sea Islands - Defense M ..

19 seconds ago
 4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ co ..

4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ concludes at UVAS

36 minutes ago
 The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitati ..

The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitation Services In Kp And Sindh

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.