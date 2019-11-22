UrduPoint.com
US Citizens Charged In Plot To Defraud Iraqi Companies Of Millions - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Citizens Charged in Plot to Defraud Iraqi Companies of Millions - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Two US citizens have been charged in the state of Kansas for their alleged involvement by posing as Washington officials in plots to scam millions of Dollars out of Iraqi companies, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Two US citizens residing in Iraq were charged in two separate indictments yesterday for their alleged participation in schemes to defraud Iraqi companies out of millions of dollars by impersonating US officials," the release said.

Riza Mohammad, 40, and Sabah Hasan Sachet, 48, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, six counts of wire fraud, one count of false impersonation of US officials and one count of wrongful use of US government seals, the Justice Department said.

"Mohammad, Sachet and their co-conspirators allegedly emailed the victim companies forged contracts and other documents that contained falsified US government seals and impersonated US officials during in-person meetings with the victim companies," the release said.

The defendants were collectively responsible for defrauding the victim companies out of items worth millions of dollars, the indictment said.

