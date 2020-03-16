(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US citizens and several other categories of visitors will be exempt from the ban on all foreign citizens to enter Canada amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press briefing on Monday.

"This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and at this time US citizens," Trudeau told reporters.