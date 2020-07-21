US Citizens More Aware of Racism, More Ready to Support Protests Against It - Poll

US citizens are more aware of and ready to acknowledge the reality of serious ongoing racial discrimination in their country but are pessimistic about the likelihood of reducing it, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US citizens are more aware of and ready to acknowledge the reality of serious ongoing racial discrimination in their country but are pessimistic about the likelihood of reducing it, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Some 56 percent of respondents said US society was racist ,while 40 percent said it was not, the NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll, which was conducted from July 9 through July 12, showed. Those figures were almost identical to the findings of a previous poll conducted by the Associated Press 32 years ago in 1988.

Some 70 percent of Americans acknowledged race relations across the country were in a serious state including majorities of both Democrats (86 percent) and Republicans (58 percent), the poll found.

However, the poll found support across American society increasing for protests against racism such as the Black Lives Matter movement, athletes publicly kneeling instead of standing for the national anthem and the removal of statues honoring leaders of the slave-owning Confederacy in the US Civil War 160 years ago.