US Citizens See Spread of Diseases as Bigger Threat than Terrorism, Nuclear Arms - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) American citizens now regard the spread of infectious diseases as a top national security concern among the global threats that have bedeviled the US for decades, including terrorism, nuclear weapons and hackers, a new poll by the Pew Research Center showed on Monday.

"Nearly all US adults (98%) say this is at least a minor threat, with roughly eight-in-ten (79%) naming outbreaks of disease as a major threat to the country. This is 27 percentage points higher than the level of concern about infectious disease in the midst of West Africa's Ebola outbreak in 2014," Pew said in a press release.

The 79 percent of survey participants that named the coronavirus as the top global menace topped the 73 percent citing terrorism and nuclear proliferation, as well as the 72 percent who named state sponsored cyber attacks, the release said.

Next on the list, fears of China's rising global power and influence were cited by 62 percent of respondents, according to the report.

China continues to face allegations of under-reporting and censoring information about the virus, which is widely believed to have emerged from a food market specializing in exotic wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to media reports.