US Citizens Should Avoid Going Abroad, Immediately Return Home Amid COVID-19 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US citizens should avoid all international travel amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and those Americans who are visiting foreign countries should immediately return home, the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19," the statement said. "In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the US should arrange for an immediate return."