UrduPoint.com

US City Of Dallas Says Identifying, Isolating Devices Impacted By Potential Cyber Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

US City of Dallas Says Identifying, Isolating Devices Impacted by Potential Cyber Attack

The city of Dallas in Texas is working to identify and isolate devices impacted by a suspected ransomware attack, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The city of Dallas in Texas is working to identify and isolate devices impacted by a suspected ransomware attack, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Wednesday morning, the city's security monitoring tools notified our Security Operations Center (SOC) that a likely ransomware attack had been launched within our environment.," the statement said. "Information and Technology Services (ITS) will continue working around the clock to identify the source of the outage and isolate impacted devices.

"

The city's police, fire and rescue websites were taken offline, although service to residents remains unaffected, the statement said.

Calls on the emergency line 911 continue to be received and dispatched, the statement said.

Courts in Dallas were closed on Wednesday and will also be closed on Thursday, the statement added.

Less than 200 of the city's thousands of devices are impacted, with any at-risk quarantined and blocked by ITS, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Technology Dallas Government

Recent Stories

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue ..

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue With China - Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlem ..

Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 1 ..

Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 130

1 minute ago
 KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 fem ..

KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 female players turn-up

1 minute ago
 Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

1 minute ago
 Six teachers died in firing incident at Parachinar ..

Six teachers died in firing incident at Parachinar school

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.