US City of Dallas Says Identifying, Isolating Devices Impacted by Potential Cyber Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The city of Dallas in Texas is working to identify and isolate devices impacted by a suspected ransomware attack, the city government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Wednesday morning, the city's security monitoring tools notified our Security Operations Center (SOC) that a likely ransomware attack had been launched within our environment.," the statement said. "Information and Technology Services (ITS) will continue working around the clock to identify the source of the outage and isolate impacted devices.

The city's police, fire and rescue websites were taken offline, although service to residents remains unaffected, the statement said.

Calls on the emergency line 911 continue to be received and dispatched, the statement said.

Courts in Dallas were closed on Wednesday and will also be closed on Thursday, the statement added.

Less than 200 of the city's thousands of devices are impacted, with any at-risk quarantined and blocked by ITS, according to the statement.