US City of Louisville to Pay Family of Black Woman Killed in Police Raid $12Mln - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US city of Louisville, Kentucky will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed during a police raid on March 13, Mayor Greg Fischer said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"In addition to these policy changes, this settlement includes a payment to Breona's estate of $12 million," Fischer said.