Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

US City of Louisville to Pay Family of Black Woman Killed in Police Raid $12Mln - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US city of Louisville, Kentucky will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed during a police raid on March 13, Mayor Greg Fischer said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"In addition to these policy changes, this settlement includes a payment to Breona's estate of $12 million," Fischer said.

Several of the policy changes agreed to by the city as part of the settlement include having social workers support police where needed and creating a clearer command structure for executing warrants at multiple locations, among other reforms.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers were executing a no-knock drug search warrant late at night.

Taylor's boyfriend fired the first shot in self-defense, fearing burglars, which prompted the four white LMPD police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor eight times.

The killing of the 26-year-old African American medical technician was initially overshadowed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which began to sweep the country around the same time. Activists, celebrities and demonstrators have since made it a point to keep her name in the news cycle and call for justice over her death.  The officers have yet to face any legal repercussions over the killing.

