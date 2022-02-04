US Claim of Russia Fabricating Pretext to Invade Ukraine 'Propaganda at Its Worst'- Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United States' statements about Russia allegedly preparing staged videos to launch a purported attack on Ukraine are the worst kind of propaganda, on par with Washington's claims of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, French economist and political observer Charles Gave told Sputnik on Friday.

On January 14, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US has evidence of Russia fabricating a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by using operatives to carry out a false flag event. On Friday, US State Department spokesman Ned price refused to give specific evidence on the issue, saying that the US declassifies information when they are confident of the findings.

"The American 'announcement' without giving any proof, in order to 'protect their sources', about a 'Russian-video in preparation' is a painful reminder of the speech of Colin Powell at the United Nations about the (nonexistent) weapons of mass destruction that Saddam Hussein was supposedly harboring... Maybe it is the same sources who inform the White House about this 'Russian video production' as they did for the Iraqi 'weapons of mass destruction? This simply sounds like propaganda at its worst," Gave said.

The expert went on to describe US threats and declarations as being the actions of a worried establishment that has only about six months to prepare for the mid-term elections.

Generally speaking, according to Gave, it is astonishing to see the simplification and the infantilization of modern political discourse.

"My conclusion is that the European member states have to get out of NATO, which is not a defence alliance anymore; it has become a machine to make offensive wars: since the fall of the Berlin wall, NATO has no reason to exist and confront a non-existent danger. NATO has now been involved in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. It is now ready to militarize Ukraine. Stoltenberg even speaks of a NATO presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Where will it stop? It is time to pull the plug," Gave added.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has replied that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and that it is not threatening anyone. In January, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the American intelligence community has no belief at the moment that Russia has definitely decided to invade Ukraine.