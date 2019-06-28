US Claims Drone Attacks on Saudi Pipelines Were Launched From Iraq, Not Yemen - Reports

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:52 PM
The US government has concluded that drone attacks on Saudi's oil industry that took place in May originated from Iraq and not Yemen, media reported on Friday
The attacks raise concerns that Iran is attempting to open up a new front in its conflict with the United States, the Wall Street Journal said citing US officials.