US Claims Of Iranian Attempts To Interfere In Upcoming Election 'Nonsense' - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:44 PM

The notion that Iran is attempting to meddle in the upcoming US presidential elections is "nonsense," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The notion that Iran is attempting to meddle in the upcoming US presidential elections is "nonsense," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday.

"There are allegations that Iran is engaged in trying to infiltrate the US electoral system, this is nonsense," Zarif said during a Council on Foreign Relations event.

