US Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Untenable, Facts Say Otherwise - Antonov

The United States' claims of its non-involvement in the Ukraine conflict are untenable, especially after the "bravado" of the Biden administration and the top brass about their role in planning Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States' claims of its non-involvement in the Ukraine conflict are untenable, especially after the "bravado" of the Biden administration and the top brass about their role in planning Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

Antonov noted that Russia is "deeply concerned" by "the open bravado of the US administration," including generals, who claim that Ukraine's "battlefield" gains were achieved thanks to a direct role of the Pentagon in planning Ukraine's strategy.

"Given this, Washington's statements that the United States stands aside and is not a party to the conflict sound absolutely ridiculous and unfounded," Antonov said.

"Facts, interviews of former and current politicians and generals say the opposite. To date, everything has been done to turn the country into a testing ground for the disposal of obsolete weapons and testing of new NATO military equipment to counter Russian weapons."

The ambassador added that videos circulated by Western tv channels clearly show that soldiers and officers fighting Russia in Ukraine speak English fluently and many have British and American accents.