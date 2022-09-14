UrduPoint.com

US Claims Of Non-Involvement In Ukraine Conflict Untenable, Facts Say Otherwise - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 11:04 PM

US Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Untenable, Facts Say Otherwise - Antonov

The United States' claims of its non-involvement in the Ukraine conflict are untenable, especially after the "bravado" of the Biden administration and the top brass about their role in planning Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States' claims of its non-involvement in the Ukraine conflict are untenable, especially after the "bravado" of the Biden administration and the top brass about their role in planning Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

Antonov noted that Russia is "deeply concerned" by "the open bravado of the US administration," including generals, who claim that Ukraine's "battlefield" gains were achieved thanks to a direct role of the Pentagon in planning Ukraine's strategy.

"Given this, Washington's statements that the United States stands aside and is not a party to the conflict sound absolutely ridiculous and unfounded," Antonov said.

"Facts, interviews of former and current politicians and generals say the opposite. To date, everything has been done to turn the country into a testing ground for the disposal of obsolete weapons and testing of new NATO military equipment to counter Russian weapons."

The ambassador added that videos circulated by Western tv channels clearly show that soldiers and officers fighting Russia in Ukraine speak English fluently and many have British and American accents.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon United States TV Top

Recent Stories

Canadian Farms Expected to Produce More Grain in 2 ..

Canadian Farms Expected to Produce More Grain in 2022 Than Previous Year - Stat ..

1 minute ago
 French football star Pogba's brother detained in e ..

French football star Pogba's brother detained in extortion case: sources

1 minute ago
 Putin, Guterres Discuss Dugina's Murder - Kremlin

Putin, Guterres Discuss Dugina's Murder - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this y ..

4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this year: Sardar Masood

1 minute ago
 Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports o ..

Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports of Russian Agriculture Products ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not A ..

Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not Agree to Peaceful Settlement - ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.