US Claims On Weapons Seizure 'Empty,' Aim To Extend Arms Ban Against Iran - Tehran

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

US Claims on Weapons Seizure 'Empty,' Aim to Extend Arms Ban Against Iran - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States is trying to justify the extension of the UN arms embargo imposed on Iran with its "empty" statements over the detention of a vessel carrying Tehran's weapons to Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US forces had seized a boat filled with weapons for the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have been fighting against the Yemeni government for several years, at the end of June. The cargo included 200 grenade launchers, over 1,700 Kalashnikov assault rifles, as well as rockets and other military equipment.

"Lies, allegations and attempts to spread hatred are key elements of the US foreign policy, especially within the framework of existing regime," Mousavi said, calling the US statements "empty."

Earlier in the week, Tehran warned the UN Security Council that it would completely ruin the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Deal of Action (JCPOA), if it heeded to the US calls to extend the arms embargo upon its expiration in the fall.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since reimplemented wide-ranging unilateral sanctions on Iran.

In late June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran before it expires in mid-October. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.

