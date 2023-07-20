US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide Its Own Destructive Actions - Antonov

Washington's claims that Russia is preparing attacks on civilian ships in the Black sea is a falsification meant to disguise their own destructive activities, Moscow's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Washington's claims that Russia is preparing attacks on civilian ships in the Black sea is a falsification meant to disguise their own destructive activities, Moscow's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge claimed Russia may carry out attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. He also said that US officials have information indicating Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

"Attempts to attribute to Russia the preparation of certain attacks on civilian ships are pure falsification," Antonov said. "We regard the US statements as a desire to disguise by any means its own destructive activities aimed at the actual sabotage of the implementation of the interrelated Istanbul agreements, discourage representatives of the Global South from cooperation with Russia, and to undermine confidence in our country, which, not in words but in deeds, helps developing countries with the supply of food and fertilizers, including on a gratuitous basis."

The ambassador said the US claims completely contradict Russia's approaches.

"Unlike the American authorities, who continue to turn a blind eye to the terrorist attacks of their charges in Kiev, we have always been at the forefront of the fight against such crimes," he said.

The US administration, Antonov added, is becoming more active with such insinuations on the eve of major international forums.

"And now a new round of false propaganda precedes the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg and the upcoming meeting of the BRICS heads of state in August," he explained.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

The statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on tankers and unsafe zones in the Black Sea is connected with the termination of the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.