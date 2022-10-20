US Claims Russia Obtained Iranian Military Drones, Piloted Them From Crimea - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States assesses that Russia has obtained Iranian military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, and has been using the from Crimea to carry out strikes on Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Today, we can confirm that Russian military personnel that are based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs, using them to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kiev in recent days," Kirby said.

The United States assesses that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations, Kirby said.

"Russia has received dozens of UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future," Kirby added.

On Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said that Tehran rejects as unfounded the claims it is providing military drones to Russia to use in Ukraine.

The political agenda and disinformation against Iran are disappointing, Iravani said.

Also on Wednesday, European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the bloc collected evidence of Iran's alleged supply of military drones to Russia and is preparing a response.

The allegation that Russia had purchased combat drones from Iran was also voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about the drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Iran's official position that Tehran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.