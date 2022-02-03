US Claims Russia Plans to Use Fake Attack Video as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion - Reports

The United States has acquired intelligence that Russia is planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an invasion, The New York Times reported on Thursday citing senior Biden administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States has acquired intelligence that Russia is planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an invasion, The New York Times reported on Thursday citing senior Biden administration officials.

The fabrication involves staging an attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine, the report said.

Russia was going to use this video to accuse Ukraine of genocide against Russian speakers and in this way justify an invasion or an invitation for one on behalf of separatist leaders in the Donbas region, the report said citing the unnamed officials.

The officials also said the obtained video contained graphic images of the bloody aftermath of an explosion, including destroyed locations, faked Ukrainian military hardware, Turkish drones and even actors playing as Russia-speaking mourners.

The officials expressed hope to sink Russia's alleged plans to find a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by making them public, the report said.

At the same time, the officials refused to provide any direct evidence of the plan or name any Russian intelligence officials responsible for its planning, the report added.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.