UrduPoint.com

US Claims Russia Plans To Use Fake Attack Video As Pretext For Ukraine Invasion - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 11:33 PM

US Claims Russia Plans to Use Fake Attack Video as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion - Reports

The United States has acquired intelligence that Russia is planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an invasion, The New York Times reported on Thursday citing senior Biden administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States has acquired intelligence that Russia is planning to use a fabricated video of a Ukrainian military attack as a pretext for an invasion, The New York Times reported on Thursday citing senior Biden administration officials.

The fabrication involves staging an attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine, the report said.

Russia was going to use this video to accuse Ukraine of genocide against Russian speakers and in this way justify an invasion or an invitation for one on behalf of separatist leaders in the Donbas region, the report said citing the unnamed officials.

The officials also said the obtained video contained graphic images of the bloody aftermath of an explosion, including destroyed locations, faked Ukrainian military hardware, Turkish drones and even actors playing as Russia-speaking mourners.

The officials expressed hope to sink Russia's alleged plans to find a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by making them public, the report said.

At the same time, the officials refused to provide any direct evidence of the plan or name any Russian intelligence officials responsible for its planning, the report added.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Same New York United States

Recent Stories

KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicho ..

KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicholson House Bannu

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab calls on President Arif Alvi

Governor Punjab calls on President Arif Alvi

3 minutes ago
 China always supported Pakistan on important issue ..

China always supported Pakistan on important issues: Tehmina

3 minutes ago
 Head of DW Moscow Bureau Receives Notification on ..

Head of DW Moscow Bureau Receives Notification on Need to Shut Down Office

3 minutes ago
 France Says Has No Supporting Information on Alleg ..

France Says Has No Supporting Information on Alleged Kiev's Attacks With NATO's ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 77 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 77 more positive for corona

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>