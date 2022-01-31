US Claims Russia to Have Over 30,000 Troops Near Belarus-Ukraine Border by Early February

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Monday that Russia intends to have over 30,000 troops deployed near the Belarus-Ukraine border by early February.

"Russia has also moved nearly 5,000 troops into Belarus with short range ballistic missiles, special forces and anti aircraft batteries. We've seen evidence that Russia intends to expand that presence to more than 30,000 troops near the Belarus-Ukraine border, less than two hours north of Kiev, by early February," Thomas-Greenfield said in a UN Security Council meeting.