UrduPoint.com

US Claims Russia To Have Over 30,000 Troops Near Belarus-Ukraine Border By Early February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:25 PM

US Claims Russia to Have Over 30,000 Troops Near Belarus-Ukraine Border by Early February

US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Monday that Russia intends to have over 30,000 troops deployed near the Belarus-Ukraine border by early February

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Monday that Russia intends to have over 30,000 troops deployed near the Belarus-Ukraine border by early February.

"Russia has also moved nearly 5,000 troops into Belarus with short range ballistic missiles, special forces and anti aircraft batteries. We've seen evidence that Russia intends to expand that presence to more than 30,000 troops near the Belarus-Ukraine border, less than two hours north of Kiev, by early February," Thomas-Greenfield said in a UN Security Council meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Kiev Belarus February Border

Recent Stories

Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If ..

Biden Says US, Allies to Engage in 'Good Faith' If Russia Sincere About Talks on ..

1 minute ago
 Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

Kisan Card flagship programme of govt: Minister

1 minute ago
 US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security ..

US Offering Russia Opportunity to Discuss Security Concerns in Europe - Envoy to ..

1 minute ago
 KP Govt extends corona vaccination drive in 14 dis ..

KP Govt extends corona vaccination drive in 14 districts till Feb 15

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

4 minutes ago
 Criminal record management system inaugurated in d ..

Criminal record management system inaugurated in district West

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>