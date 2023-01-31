US Claims Russia Violated New START Nuclear Arms Treaty by Blocking Inspections - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russia violated the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (new START) on nuclear arms by blocking inspections and refusing to meet with US officials to discuss compliance concerns raised by the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department report sent to Congress.

The report marks the first time the United States accuses Russia of non-compliance with the 2011 treaty, which was extended in 2021 for another five years through February 4, 2026.