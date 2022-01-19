UrduPoint.com

US Claims Russian Nuclear Weapons May Be Stationed In Belarus After Constitutional Changes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Claims Russian Nuclear Weapons May Be Stationed in Belarus After Constitutional Changes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk may allow Russian conventional and nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory, a senior US State Department official said on Tuesday.

"This draft of constitutional changes may indicate Belarus' plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory," the official told a press briefing.

The official did not disclose which articles of the planned changes to the constitution of Belarus indicate that Russian weapons can be placed in the country.

The US will monitor the situation with the constitutional amendments in Belarus as regards changing its fundamental approach to housing weapons of foreign countries on its territory, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Minsk Belarus May Housing

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

2 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

2 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

3 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

3 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.