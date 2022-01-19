US Claims Russian Nuclear Weapons May Be Stationed in Belarus After Constitutional Changes

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk may allow Russian conventional and nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory, a senior US State Department official said on Tuesday.

"This draft of constitutional changes may indicate Belarus' plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory," the official told a press briefing.

The official did not disclose which articles of the planned changes to the constitution of Belarus indicate that Russian weapons can be placed in the country.

The US will monitor the situation with the constitutional amendments in Belarus as regards changing its fundamental approach to housing weapons of foreign countries on its territory, the official added.