US Claims That Anti-Russian Sanctions Do Not Prevent New START Inspections Untrue -Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The claims by the US State Department that anti-Russian sanctions do not prevent inspections under the New START Treaty are untrue, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said US sanctions do not prevent Russian inspectors from conducting New START Treaty inspections in the United States.

"The process was seriously complicated by the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington. The lack of normal air communication with the United States, closing of airspace to Russian aircraft by American allies, and problems in obtaining transit visas for members of our inspection teams and flight crews all have created conditions which impede, if not block, our ability to conduct inspections on the US territory.

State Department claims to the contrary are untrue," Antonov said.

"We continue to work with the US side to resolve the issues at hand. Washington should not in word but in deed demonstrate adherence to the Treaty and a good faith commitment to its obligations. It is in the interests of both Russia and the United States to promptly return to the full-fledged inspection regime," he said.