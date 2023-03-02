US Claims to Seek Peace While Fueling Wars, Conflicts Worldwide - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Thursday condemned the duplicity of the United States, saying that the US claims to seek peace but provokes confrontation across the globe and calling on Washington to "rethink its actions" and "stop judging others by itself."

"The US says it wants peace, but it foments wars and provokes confrontation around the world. The US stresses that the international order must be respected and protected, but actively imposes illegal unilateral sanctions and puts domestic law above international law," Mao told a briefing.

The spokeswoman urged Washington "to rethink its actions, stop misleading, talking nonsense and judging others by itself," and noted that the US should take responsibility and do more to "promote peace talks instead of pointing at other countries, making irresponsible statements, slandering and vilifying others."

"On the Ukrainian issue, China has always maintained an objective and fair position, made efforts to promote reconciliation and negotiations, and promoted a political solution to the crisis," Mao said, referring to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent statement that Chine was not "genuinely serious" in its proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, because otherwise Beijing "would have been spending all of last year working in support of the restoration of Ukraine's full sovereignty.

The spokeswoman added that Beijing had always defended the position of "peace and dialogue," while Washington had been sending lethal weapons to Kiev, engaging in incitement and spreading false information. According to Mao, the US duplicitously claims that it "respects territorial sovereignty, but in the Taiwan issue it walks on the edge, violating its own political commitments and selling advanced weapons to Taiwan."

On February 24, which marked a year since Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.