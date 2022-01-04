UrduPoint.com

US Claims Victory In First USMCA Trade Dispute With Canada Over Dairy Quotas - Trade Rep.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 11:40 PM

US Claims Victory in First USMCA Trade Dispute With Canada Over Dairy Quotas - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The United States has prevailed in the first trade dispute with Canada over quotas on dairy products within the context of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the US Trade Representative's press office said on Tuesday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding ever brought under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). A USMCA panel agreed with the United States that Canada is breaching its USMCA commitments by reserving most of the in-quota quantity in its dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for the exclusive use of Canadian processors," the press office said in a press release.

Tariff-rate quotas provide preferential rates on custom duties to those quantities of imports that fall to an "in quota" category and a different, higher rate to imports above the "in-quota" quantities, the release said.

The USMCA panel, which was established on May 25 and issued its final report on December 20, requires Canada to comply with its findings no later than by February 3, the release also said.

Canada limited access to in-quota quantities for US farmers and exporters since the USMCA agreement entered into force by setting aside a certain percentage of dairy tariff-rate quotas exclusively for Canadian processors, the release said. The panel found this inconsistent with Canada's commitment under the USMCA agreement.

Canada is the third largest export destination for US dairy products, according to the release.

