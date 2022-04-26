UrduPoint.com

US Clearly Planning To Move NATO's 'Line Of Defense' To South China Sea - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Clearly Planning to Move NATO's 'Line of Defense' to South China Sea - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The US and NATO are clearly planning to move the alliance's "line of defense" to the South China Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"They (Western countries) are making it clear that we can't decide what is necessary for our security. They will also now move the line of defense of their 'defensive alliance' to the South China Sea," Lavrov said in an interview on Channel One.

He noted that Western countries are openly declaring that they should be in control of the situation in the world and NATO has every right to pursue its policy everywhere.

"They openly declare that 'we (Western countries) will be in charge,' that NATO has every right to do what it wants. In one statement they can say that NATO is a defensive alliance, so do not be afraid, nobody's security is threatened by NATO. And right there (NATO Secretary General Jens) Stoltenberg can say that NATO has a global responsibility for security around the world, including the Indo-Pacific region," the minister added.

He said that the creation of the AUKUS alliance, involving Japan, Australia and potentially other ASEAN countries, is in line with this vision.

Related Topics

NATO World Australia Russia China Threatened Alliance Japan

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

1 hour ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

1 hour ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

1 hour ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.