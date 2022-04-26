MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The US and NATO are clearly planning to move the alliance's "line of defense" to the South China Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"They (Western countries) are making it clear that we can't decide what is necessary for our security. They will also now move the line of defense of their 'defensive alliance' to the South China Sea," Lavrov said in an interview on Channel One.

He noted that Western countries are openly declaring that they should be in control of the situation in the world and NATO has every right to pursue its policy everywhere.

"They openly declare that 'we (Western countries) will be in charge,' that NATO has every right to do what it wants. In one statement they can say that NATO is a defensive alliance, so do not be afraid, nobody's security is threatened by NATO. And right there (NATO Secretary General Jens) Stoltenberg can say that NATO has a global responsibility for security around the world, including the Indo-Pacific region," the minister added.

He said that the creation of the AUKUS alliance, involving Japan, Australia and potentially other ASEAN countries, is in line with this vision.