US Clears Boeing 737 MAX to Resume Flights - Federal Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson has cleared the way for the Boeing 737 Max jet to fly again after being grounded for two years in the wake of two deadly crashes, the FAA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"FAA Administrator Steve Dickson today signed an order (PDF) that paves the way for the Boeing 737 MAX to return to commercial service. Administrator Dickson's action followed a comprehensive and methodical safety review process (PDF) that took 20 months to complete," the statement said.