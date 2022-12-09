US Clemency Prohibits Bout From Financial Benefit From Any Book, Movie - Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden's pardon of Russian businessman Viktor Bout prohibits him from receiving any financial benefit from a book, movie, or other media about this matter, the Justice Department revealed in a document on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden's pardon of Russian businessman Viktor Bout prohibits him from receiving any financial benefit from a book, movie, or other media about this matter, the Justice Department revealed in a document on Friday.

"The said Viktor Bout shall not accept or otherwise receive any financial benefit, directly or indirectly, in any manner or amount, from any book, movie, or other publication or production, in any form or media, about the circumstances surrounding the instant offense or commutation," the document said.

The document shows that Biden signed Bout's clemency document on December 2.