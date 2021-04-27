US Climate Envoy Kerry Denies Claims of Informing Tehran of Israeli Operations in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday rejected allegations that he had revealed to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif data about Israeli strikes on Iranian assets in Syria.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing a leaked audio recording, that Zarif had said on the tape that Kerry informed him of some 200 Iranian targets by Israel, and added he was surprised to receive this kind of information.

"I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened - either when I was Secretary of State or since," Kerry tweeted in response to condemnation from the Republicans over the reported leak.

Notably, some of them even called for resignation of Kerry from his current post of US special presidential envoy for climate, accusing him of betrayal of Israel, which is the US's key regional partner.

The incident comes as Biden makes efforts to restore the nuclear deal with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and an initiative strongly opposed by the Republicans.

Notably, in 2018 Kerry admitted that he and Zarif had met several times after the former secretary of state left office to discuss the future of the nuclear deal after it was abandoned by former US leader Donald Trump earlier the same year.