US Climate Envoy Kerry Engaged With Chinese Counterpart In Recent Weeks - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US Climate Envoy Kerry Engaged With Chinese Counterpart in Recent Weeks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has had contacts with his Chinese counterpart in recent weeks, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

On Thursday, the US House oversight committee said it is investigating "secret" talks that Kerry is allegedly conducting with China. According to committee chair James Comer, the Biden administration has failed to provide information regarding Kerry's position as special climate envoy. The Republican lawmaker also accused Kerry of downplaying China's alleged human rights violations and promoting climate talks that Beijing does not appear interested in joining.

"You've seen from the Secretary Kerry and his team that he's had engagement in recent weeks with his PRC counterpart," Price told a briefing on Thursday. "I would leave it to the PRC to characterize their level of cooperation but we think it is vital.

"

In August, China suspended negotiations with the United States in a number of areas, including climate change, after Pelosi visited Taiwan. China condemned Pelosi's trip in the strongest terms, saying it was a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

In November, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed on the importance of maintaining communication and deepening "constructive efforts" on global issues. They also agreed to resume formal talks on climate change.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit China from February 5-6 to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that Blinken during his trip will seek to revive some of the bilateral mechanisms that China discontinued in response to the visit of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

