US Climate Envoy Kerry Heads to Switzerland, Germany to Discuss Climate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Davos and Berlin from May 21-27 to discuss climate issues, the State Department said on Friday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Davos May 21-24 to engage global leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on private sector climate action including shipping decarbonization, ocean stewardship, energy security, and long-term sustainable growth. Secretary Kerry will also join global partners in announcing several expansions of the First Movers Coalition, including new company pledges, government partners, and sectoral commitments," the statement said.

Kerry will also travel to Berlin from May 25-27 for the G7 Climate, Energy, and Environment Ministerial meeting.

At the meeting he will focus on priorities with regard to climate ambition, such as adaptation and rapid emissions reductions, including in sectors such as methane, the statement added.