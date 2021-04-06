US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met in New Delhi - US Embassy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a brief meeting in New Delhi, a source in the US embassy in the Indian capital told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a brief meeting in New Delhi, a source in the US embassy in the Indian capital told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The two ran into each other by happenstance staying at the same hotel and chatted for a few minutes about climate," the source said, specifying that the meeting was held this morning.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a working visit on Monday evening, while Kerry is there for conducting preparations to the upcoming online summit on climate.

"Over the next several days in New Delhi, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations.� As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis," the source continued.