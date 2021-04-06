UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met In New Delhi - US Embassy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met in New Delhi - US Embassy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a brief meeting in New Delhi, a source in the US embassy in the Indian capital told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a brief meeting in New Delhi, a source in the US embassy in the Indian capital told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The two ran into each other by happenstance staying at the same hotel and chatted for a few minutes about climate," the source said, specifying that the meeting was held this morning.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a working visit on Monday evening, while Kerry is there for conducting preparations to the upcoming online summit on climate.

"Over the next several days in New Delhi, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations.� As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis," the source continued.

Related Topics

India World Russia Hotel Visit New Delhi Same Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

46 seconds ago

Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' ..

3 minutes ago

France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid for Air France After EU ..

3 minutes ago

30,410 saplings planted in rwp region under Green ..

3 minutes ago

AC conducts raid at 'Walima'; FIR lodged on SOPs v ..

3 minutes ago

Ten local courts of Abbottabad sealed after employ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.