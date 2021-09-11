US Climate Envoy Kerry to Discuss Green Energy Shift During Visit to India - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be visiting India on September 12-14 to bolster the country's green energy transition as well as international efforts to address the climate crisis, the State Department said in a release.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from September 12-14, 2021 to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis," the release said on Friday. "Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with Government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition.

"

The visit will become the starting point of the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue that was announced by the US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the climate summit in April, the release added.

Kerry's trip takes place ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change which is slated for November in Glasgow, United Kingdom.