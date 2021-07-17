UrduPoint.com
US Climate Envoy Kerry To Travel To UK, Italy Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom and Italy next week in order to attend climate change events and meetings, the US State Department said.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom from July 20 to July 21, 2021... [Kerry] will then travel on to Rome and Naples, Italy, from July 21 to July 23, 2021" the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

Kerry is set to begin his trip in the United Kingdom, where he will deliver remarks at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London on the urgency of global climate action.

The Special Presidential Envoy will then travel to Naples, Italy, where he will attend the G20 ministerial meeting on the environment, climate change and energy.

Kerry will end his trip by returning to London to meet with officials and further discuss environmental issues in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference that is scheduled to take place in Glasgow this autumn.

