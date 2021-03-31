US Climate Envoy Kerry to Visit India on April 6 - Indian Government Sources

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India on April 6, sources in the Indian government told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing informed sources, that Kerry was planning to travel to India and the United Arab Emirates for talks aimed at advancing President Joe Biden administration's climate agenda.

Kerry is expected to officially announce his travel plans later in the day.

According to the newspaper, the senior US official is also expected to participate in a regional discussion on climate in the United Arab Emirates on April 4.

The United States has resumed its active participation in projects focused on climate change under the Biden administration. One of Biden's first executive orders after assuming office in January concerned the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On March 26, the White House said that Biden invited 40 global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to take part in the online climate summit scheduled for April 22-23.