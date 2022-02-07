UrduPoint.com

US Climate Envoy Kerry To Visit Mexico On February 9 - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 09:47 PM

US Climate Envoy Kerry to Visit Mexico on February 9 - State Dept.

US special presidential envoy John Kerry will visit Mexico on February 9 to discuss climate challenges and issues related to boosting renewable power generation and reducing methane pollution, the State Department said Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US special presidential envoy John Kerry will visit Mexico on February 9 to discuss climate challenges and issues related to boosting renewable power generation and reducing methane pollution, the State Department said Monday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Mexico City February 9, 2022 to engage with government counterparts and accelerate cooperation on the climate crisis, including opportunities for expanding renewable power generation, creating a sound investment climate, combating methane pollution, transitioning to zero-emissions transportation, and ending deforestation," the State Department statement said.

Kerry will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and other officials.

