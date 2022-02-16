UrduPoint.com

US Climate Envoy Kerry Will Head To Munich Security Conference On Thursday - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 10:56 PM

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Germany on February 17-20 to take part in the Munich Security Conference, the State Department said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Germany on February 17-20 to take part in the Munich Security Conference, the State Department said Wednesday.

"Kerry will travel to Munich, Germany, February 17-20 to participate in the Munich Security Conference," the State Department said. "Kerry will engage in discussions on the nexus between the climate crisis and global security and will encourage counterparts to fulfill and strengthen their climate commitments.

"

The Munich Security Conference has been held since 1963. It is considered to be the world's largest gathering of its kind. The conference offers a forum where heads of state and government, ministers, members of parliament, military leaders, representatives of civil society and others, debate current and future global and regional security challenges.

This year, Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the US at the event.

