US Climate Envoy Says Planning Summit With China On Methane, Polluting Gases

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

US climate envoy says planning summit with China on methane, polluting gases

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) US climate envoy John Podesta said Friday that plans were moving forward for a summit with China on reducing emissions of methane and other highly polluting non-CO2 gases.

Talks with Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin and foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing were "excellent", Podesta said.

While acknowledging "some differences", Podesta said the two sides had "made plans to hold a summit on non-CO2 gas -- methane, N2O, hydrofluorocarbons".

"They get less attention but they're fully half of what's causing global warming," he said.

