US Climate Envoy Says Planning Summit With China On Methane, Polluting Gases
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) US climate envoy John Podesta said Friday that plans were moving forward for a summit with China on reducing emissions of methane and other highly polluting non-CO2 gases.
Talks with Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin and foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing were "excellent", Podesta said.
While acknowledging "some differences", Podesta said the two sides had "made plans to hold a summit on non-CO2 gas -- methane, N2O, hydrofluorocarbons".
"They get less attention but they're fully half of what's causing global warming," he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From World
-
Gabrielzinho fails in bid for more Paralympic swim gold, Storey wins again2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar armed group says 11 civilians killed in junta air strikes12 minutes ago
-
Kenya school dorm fire kills at least 17 children12 minutes ago
-
Russia vows to curb US media over RT row12 minutes ago
-
Dutch match US export curbs on semiconductor machines12 minutes ago
-
Outgoing Japan PM promises warmer ties with Seoul22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
'Impartial force' must be deployed to war-torn Sudan: UN experts32 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea prepares for rare papal visit during landmark tour1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka bowl against England in third Test1 hour ago
-
Zelensky appeals for weapons at Ukraine aid meet in Germany1 hour ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi slams into southern China2 hours ago